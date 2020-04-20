© 2023 jethome.ru
JetHome JetHub H1
Supported
Stable software, recommended in most cases
Firmware
26.06.2023
Armbian / Release / Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy / Stable Kernel
23.5.4.jh.2.3
SDCard
619.0 MB
Burnable
789.7 MB
Firmware
26.06.2023
Armbian / Release / Debian 11 Bullseye / Stable Kernel
23.5.4.jh.2.3
SDCard
477.9 MB
Burnable
585.5 MB
Tool
20.04.2020
Burning Tool
2.2.3
USB Burning Tool v2.2.3
Windows
19.8 MB
Attention
Software listed below is for testing purposes only and not supported officially
Name
Version
Date
Down
Armbian / Release / Debian Sid / Stable Kernel
23.5.4.jh.2.3
26.06.2023
SDCard 576.3 MB
Burnable 700.1 MB
Armbian / Release / Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy / Edge Kernel
23.5.4.jh.2.3
26.06.2023
SDCard 621.5 MB
Burnable 790.4 MB
Armbian / Release / Debian Sid / Edge Kernel
23.5.4.jh.2.3
26.06.2023
SDCard 577.1 MB
Burnable 700.6 MB
Armbian / Release / Ubuntu 23.04 Lunar Lobster / Stable Kernel
23.5.4.jh.2.3
26.06.2023
SDCard 441.4 MB
Burnable 549.1 MB
Armbian / Release / Debian 12 Bookworm / Edge Kernel
23.5.4.jh.2.3
26.06.2023
SDCard 470.6 MB
Burnable 587.3 MB
Armbian / Release / Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy / Stable Kernel
23.02.2.jethome.2
25.02.2023
SDCard 560.2 MB
Burnable 772.4 MB
Armbian / Release / Debian 11 Bullseye / Stable Kernel
23.02.2.jethome.2
25.02.2023
SDCard 524.8 MB
Burnable 768.8 MB
Armbian / Nightly / Debian Sid / Edge Kernel
23.02.0-trunk.0247.jethome.2
09.02.2023
SDCard 558.9 MB
Burnable 814.4 MB
Armbian / Nightly / Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy / Edge Kernel
23.02.0-trunk.0247.jethome.2
09.02.2023
SDCard 562.7 MB
Burnable 774.1 MB
Armbian / Nightly / Debian 11 Bullseye / Edge Kernel
23.02.0-trunk.0247.jethome.2
09.02.2023
SDCard 517.7 MB
Burnable 755.5 MB
