Supported
Stable software, recommended in most cases
Firmware
26.06.2023
Armbian / Release / Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy / Stable Kernel
23.5.4.jh.2.3
Firmware
26.06.2023
Armbian / Release / Debian 11 Bullseye / Stable Kernel
23.5.4.jh.2.3
Tool
20.04.2020
Burning Tool
2.2.3
USB Burning Tool v2.2.3
Attention
Software listed below is for testing purposes only and not supported officially
Name
Version
Date
Down
Armbian / Nightly / Ubuntu 22.10 Kinetic Kudu / Stable Kernel
23.02.0-trunk.0218.jethome.2
31.01.2023
Armbian / Nightly / Ubuntu 22.10 Kinetic Kudu / Stable Kernel
23.02.0-trunk.0206.jethome.2
27.01.2023
Armbian / Nightly / Ubuntu 22.10 Kinetic Kudu / Stable Kernel
23.02.0-trunk.0179.jethome.2
19.01.2023
Armbian / Nightly / Ubuntu 22.10 Kinetic Kudu / Stable Kernel
23.02.0-trunk.0162.jethome.2
12.01.2023
Armbian / Nightly / Ubuntu 22.10 Kinetic Kudu / Stable Kernel
23.02.0-trunk.0155.jethome.2
11.01.2023
Armbian / Nightly / Ubuntu 22.10 Kinetic Kudu / Stable Kernel
23.02.0-trunk.0150.jethome.2
09.01.2023
Armbian / Nightly / Ubuntu 22.10 Kinetic Kudu / Stable Kernel
23.02.0-trunk.0105.jethome.2
30.12.2022
Armbian / Nightly / Ubuntu 22.10 Kinetic Kudu / Stable Kernel
23.02.0-trunk.0100.jethome.2
28.12.2022
Armbian / Nightly / Ubuntu 22.10 Kinetic Kudu / Stable Kernel
23.02.0-trunk.0045.jethome.2
14.12.2022
Armbian / Nightly / Debian 11 Bullseye / Edge Kernel
22.08.0-trunk.0002.jethome.0
04.06.2022
Armbian / Nightly / Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy / Edge Kernel
22.08.0-trunk.0002.jethome.0
04.06.2022
Armbian / Nightly / Ubuntu 20.04 Focal / Edge Kernel
22.08.0-trunk.0002.jethome.0
04.06.2022